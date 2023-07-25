A worker is position on the cliff overlooking Highway 97 during the work in the area of the Summerland slide. On May 15, a larger slide occurred covering a 40-metre section of the highway. Around 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material had to be brought down from the slope. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Berthiaume)

Highway 97 at the Summerland slide is now fully open

After 2 months of alternating traffic and closures, highway now open in both directions

After two months of Highway 97 being partially closed at the Summerland slide, it is now fully open in both directions on Tuesday, July 25.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure opened the highway to traffic at around 2 p.m.

A large slide occurred in the area near Lakeshore Drive on May 15. It covered a 40-metre section of the highway, blocking all four lanes of traffic.

Since that time, crews have been working to clear the debris and then stabilize the slide area. Around 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material must be brought down from the slope.

A retaining wall was being constructed in the slide area.

Several evening closures have taken place since.

