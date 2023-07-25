Highway 97 between Lake Country, Vernon open following hay fire

It started around 10 a.m.

Northbound on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon is closed due to hay catching fire in the back of a truck. (David Dickdu/Facebook)

UPDATE:

Highway 97 northbound near Oyama is now clear following a truck fire.

Traffic appears to be flowing in both directions.

Highway 97 is blocked northbound in Oyama due to a truck fire.

It is believed hay bales in the back of the truck caught on fire but its unclear how it happened.

📡 #BCHwy97 – Reports of vehicle fire near Gatzke Road north of #LakeCountry blocking the northbound lanes.

Emergency services on scene, detour in effect. Expect congestion. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/5eFnIKVzZS — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 25, 2023

Fire crews, emergency services and police are all on scene.

