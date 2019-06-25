Traffic is backed up for long distances along Hwy. 97 on both sides of a motor vehicle incident between Summerland and Penticton. Estimated time of reopening is 10 p.m. (Steve Kidd - Black Press Media)

UPDATED: Highway 97 near Penticton reopened after serious crash

Accident closes highway in both directions

Update 9:15 p.m.

Highway 97 between Sage Mesa Drive and Wharf Street, north of Penticton, has reopened to traffic. RCMP and emergency crews had completely cleared the road, but an observer on scene reports seeing a badly damaged motorcycle on the back of a tow truck, waiting to be removed.

Update 9:05 p.m.

According to DriveBC Highway 97 remains closed two kilometres north of Penticton due to a vehicle incident.

The estimated time of opening has been revised to 9:30 p.m.

Update 9:01 p.m.

DriveB.C. has just announced Hwy. 97 is now expected to re-open at 9:30 p.m.

Update 8:01 p.m.

RCMP are at the scene of an accident between Sage Mesa Drive and Wharf Street, three kilometres north of Penticton, on Highway 97.

According to DriveBC, an investigation is in progress and the estimated time of re-opening is 10 p.m.

Next update from DriveBC is expected at 9 p.m.

6:34 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed between Penticton and Summerland because of a vehicle accident.

The accident occurred three kilometres north of Penticton and affects the highway from Sage Mesa Drive and Wharf Street, according to DriveBC.

The estimated time of reopening is not available and a detour route is not available.

More information will be posted as it is known.

6:40 p.m.

RCMP are now at the scene and an investigation is in progress.

The highway is expected to reopen this evening at 10 p.m.

