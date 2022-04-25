RCMP shut down Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna following vehicle incident. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)

UPDATE: Highway 97 in Kelowna closed following serious incident

Harvey Avenue is closed at Gordon Drive

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.

RCMP was seen rushing towards Gordon Place, Monday night, following an incident that shut down Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

It’s unclear what occurred just before 9 p.m., April 25. However, several officers had set up privacy screens in the northbound lanes of Harvey at Gordon.

Three BC Ambulances arrived at Gordon Place at about 10:30 p.m., according to those on scene.

DriveBC is reporting the closure at Highway 97 and Gordon Avenue in Kelowna.

Gordon Place is supportive housing for 44 units for adults, including couples, aged 19 and older.

More to come.

Highway 97 in Kelowna is closed in both directions at Gordon Drive following a serious incident.

A privacy screen has been placed in the northbound lane of Harvey Avenue. Multiple RCMP is on scene along with three B.C. ambulances. The incident reportedly happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Gordon Drive is closed southbound from Sutherland Avenue to Harvey and northbound from Gordon to Harvey.

More to come.

