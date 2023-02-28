Highway 97 is closed in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

Highway 97 closed in Kaleden due to vehicle incident

The highway is closed in both directions

Highway 97 is closed in both directions in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident.

The crash is at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Lakehill Road.

Delays are expected in the area and emergency crews are on route.

DriveBC is urged travellers to drive with caution due to slippery conditions from Garnet Valley to Kaleden.

More to come.

