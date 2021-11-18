UPDATE: Highway 97 cleared north of Vernon

UPDATE 12:45 P.M.:

Highway 97 is now clear following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL 10:50 A.M.:

Snow is causing several crashes around the region.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident north of Vernon, between Irish Creek and Grandview Flats roads.

“An extended closure is not expected and an update will be posted as soon as the road is open to traffic,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

Police and emergency responders are currently at the scene.

Shortly before 10 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18, RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97B near the intersection of Highway 97A. A vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 97B toward Enderby lost control, crossed both lanes of traffic, and overturned in the ditch on the east side of the road.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the collision.

“Icy roadways and reduced visibility have already resulted in numerous weather related motor vehicle collisions and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to remind drivers to slow down and drive according to the conditions,” media relations Const. Christ Terleski said. “Take the time to plan ahead and allow yourself enough time to get to your destination safely. Please use caution and give police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks and other emergency crews room to work safely.”

