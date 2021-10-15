(Dave Ogilvie photo)

Highway 97 closed south of West Kelowna after reports of car crashing into lake

Highway closed in both directions; no detour available

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between West Kelowna and Peachland due to a vehicle incident.

According to a witness on scene, a vehicle may have gone over an embankment into the lake.

The highway is currently closed in both directions between Buchanan Road and Seclusion Bay Road. No detour is available and traffic in the area is at a standstill.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol for further information.

More to come.

