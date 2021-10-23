The approximate location of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Penticton that’s causing delays, according to DriveBC. (Google image)

Highway 97 near Penticton closed in both directions due to vehicle incident

Vehicle incident occurred just south of Sandhill Road

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directions one kilometre south of Penticton.

According to DriveBC, at about 1:30 p.m., reports were received of the incident, which occurred just south of Sandhill Road. Emergency vehicles are on scene, and motorists are told to expect major delays in the area and watch for traffic control.

An estimated time of reopening is not yet available.

More to come.

