Highway 97 north of Summerland finally reopened

Rock slide resulted in month-long closure and lengthy detours

After more than a month of road closures and detours, Highway 97 north of Summerland is open to traffic once again.

The highway had been closed due to rock slides and slope movement near Callan Road north of Summerland.

The speed limit is 90 kilometres an hour in the area where the road had been closed.

RELATED: Bypass in place around Highway 97 rock slide

RELATED: Highway 97 rock slides have occurred in the past

The southbound slow lane, closest to the rock slope above the highway, is still closed as staff with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are monitoring the slope for additional movement as temperatures warm.

The road was closed after a rock slide more than a month ago.

Initially, motorists travelling past the slide area had to take a lengthy detour using Highways 3A, 3, 5A, 97C and 97. Later, detours were put in place using forest service roads. The much shorter Callan Road detour was opened on Feb. 11, resulting in a much more direct route past the slide area.

RELATED: Shorter detour for Highway 97 commuters in the Okanagan

RELATED: Callan Rd. to have intermittent closures on Feb. 16

The slide occurred on the evening of Jan. 31. At that time, the highway was still open to traffic. However, more slope activity and rock fall resulted in a complete highway closure on Feb. 2.

Argo Road Maintenance has been assessing the slope and removing material.

More than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris has been removed from the site. This is the equivalent of eight Olympic swimming pools.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Two snowmobilers missing in North Okanagan
Next story
Quebec stations stop playing Michael Jackson, citing abuse allegations

Just Posted

Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Watch for slipper sections

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Revelstoke RCMP seeking fraud suspect

The RCMP are seeking a person of interest with respect to a… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Revelstoke dance studio performs Alice in Wonderland

It was a day of merriness and madness as Revelstoke dancers took… Continue reading

Seeing red: Revelstoke athletes take over at BC championships

Many people were seeing red this weekend. That is the color of… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for goverbnment

Highway 97 north of Summerland finally reopened

Rock slide resulted in month-long closure and lengthy detours

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless

Music, prayer, meditation help make living in car more bearable for Shuswap resident

Two snowmobilers missing in North Okanagan

Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Police probe another violent incident in Kamloops

A violent home invasion took place on Friday night

Vehicle collides with power pole in Lake Country

The accident happened Monday night on Lake Hill Drive

Most Read