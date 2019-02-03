Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

A rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in a road closure, a detour is now in place photo: MoTI Okanagan Shuswap Twitter

Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland remains closed.

The rock slide occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday between Callan Road and North Beach Road for 1.6 kilometres.

The highway remains closed two kilometres north of Summerland.

RELATED: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

Rockscalers are continuing to work the slope after working overnight, however there is no estimated time of opening available.

Alternate routes are available, according to the Drive BC drivers are able to take a detour via Highway 97-C, Highway 5A and Highway 3A to Highway 3.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts
Next story
More than a ‘protest camp’: Unist’ot’en camp residents on life on the land

Just Posted

Old School Eatery talks business

Owner of the newest restaurant explains what it’s like to open a business in Revelstoke

PHOTOS: Racing event in Revelstoke starts late due to massive snowfall

More than 100 people compete at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

UPDATE: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

A slide north of Summerland has resulted in a detour

PHOTOS: Snow day in Revelstoke

So far, 40 cm has fallen. Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Due to high avalanche danger

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

More than a ‘protest camp’: Unist’ot’en camp residents on life on the land

Many flocked to the area after RCMP enforced a court injunction and arrested 14 people at a site down a gravel road from the camp

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

Trump says release of Mueller report up to attorney general

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said last week the probe is ‘close to being completed’

Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts

There were glimmers of compassion after the crash, as some including widow Christina Haugan pledged forgiveness and peace

UPDATE: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

A slide north of Summerland has resulted in a detour

Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

Team Titanium of 60-plus paddlers from Langley outperformed much younger rivals

Most Read