Highway 97 southbound lane in Lake Country closed due to mudslide

Motorists asked to slow down in area past Robinson Road heading toward Kelowna

A southbound lane on Highway 97 in Lake Country past Robinson Road is closed Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, due to a mudslide. (Twitter photo)

Motorists heading south to Kelowna should use caution going through Lake Country Wednesday, Aug. 4.

AIM Roads tweeted that Highway 97 has a southbound lane closure 500 metres past Robinson Road due to a mudslide.

The company is asking motorists to slow dow through the area as cleanup and repairs from the event begin.

Road conditions

