Highway 97A closed in North Okanagan for rock stabilization

The highway is expected to reopen around 11 a.m. Wednesday

Highway 97A is closed in both directions north of Enderby while crews conduct rock stabilization work, according to DriveBC.

The closure is between Halksworth Road and Riverside Road, 14 km north of Enderby and 16 km south of Sicamous.

DriveBC says to expect delays of up to two hours, and drivers are advised to take a detour via Highway 97B.

The highway closure is expected to last until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

