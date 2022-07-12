UPDATE: Highway north of Vernon partially opened following fatal crash

Highway 97A north of Vernon is closed due to an incident that occurred shortly after 12 p.m. Detours are in effect. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE 3 p.m.:

Southbound traffic is now moving along Highway 97A following a fatal crash north of Vernon.

Northbound traffic is still being detoured along Greenhow Road, above the Kamloops intersection.

The incident, involving a dump truck and pickup truck, is still being investigated by RCMP.

Southbound traffic from Kamloops is not affected.

………………

ORIGINAL 12 p.m.:

Highway 97A at the north end of Swan Lake is closed due to a motor-vehicle collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck.

DriveBC says the incident is between the start of Highway 97A and Greenhow Road.

Assessment is in progress.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97A NB CLOSED due to a vehicle incident at the #BCHwy97 junction in #SpallumcheenBC, north of #VernonBC. Local detour in effect. SB traffic is getting by on the shoulder. #ArmstrongBC #SwanLakeBC

For more info: https://t.co/YNsZTuWMc9 pic.twitter.com/AbMYpLJXw2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 12, 2022

All traffic is being detoured via Greenhow Road.

Southbound traffic from Kamloops is not affected.

An update is expected at 1:30 p.m.

