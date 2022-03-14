The highway close to Field. (DriveBC Webcam)

The highway close to Field. (DriveBC Webcam)

Highway closed east of Golden due to vehicle incident

There is no current estimated time of reopening

Highway 1 is closed east of Golden near Field due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC is reporting.

The incident occurred between Yoho Valley Rd – Takakkaw Falls and the B.C./Alberta border for 9.4 km.

An assessment is currently in progress.

The highway is closed in both directions, with no estimated time of re-opening. An updates is expected at 4:30 p.m. local time.

Expect delays.

