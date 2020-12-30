UPDATE: Highway open to single-lane traffic east of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident east of Revelstoke.
Highway 1 is open to single-lane alternating traffic at the Illecillewaet Brake Check.
Crews are on scene.
DriveBC has a slippery sections and compact snow warning for the area.
Slipper sections in the area
DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident east of Revelstoke.
Highway 1 is open to single-lane alternating traffic at the Illecillewaet Brake Check.
Crews are on scene.
DriveBC has a slippery sections and compact snow warning for the area.
Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began
Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says
The incident occurred on Eastside Road near Heritage Hills
Christmas Day battle sees wildlife fluff up feathers
64-year-old Peachland man found deceased on trail at Telemark Nordic Club
Heritage Square now reporting 19 cases, up from 10
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals
Province joins federal response to investigation
Owner of Grizzly Books thanks her customers and dedicated staff
A look back at what happened in the business community
Owner said he initially didn’t qualify for a COVID test
Fighting drug addiction, living rough through cold winter make survival a struggle
Heavy snow is falling in the area and emergency vehicles are on scene.
Avalanche Canada says complex snowpack with weak layers has created potential for human-caused avalanches
Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect