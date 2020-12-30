UPDATE: Highway open to single-lane traffic east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

Slipper sections in the area

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident east of Revelstoke.

Highway 1 is open to single-lane alternating traffic at the Illecillewaet Brake Check.

Crews are on scene.

DriveBC has a slippery sections and compact snow warning for the area.

trans-canada highway