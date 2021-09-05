The TransCanada highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident. (File photo)

The TransCanada highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident. (File photo)

UPDATE: Highway now open

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park

The highway is now open after an earlier closure.

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC the current estimated time of reopening is 3 p.m. PST.

There is no detour available.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TransCanada

Previous story
Federal leaders campaign while Kovrig, Spavor mark 1,000 days imprisoned in China
Next story
Fatal collision closes highway east of Revelstoke Sunday morning

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Fatal collision closes highway east of Revelstoke Sunday morning

The TransCanada highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident. (File photo)
UPDATE: Highway now open

Construction of Mica Dam in the 1970s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 2

In the month of August, the benchmark price for a single-family home in the Revelstoke/Shuswap area increased by 32.1 per cent to $615,100, mostly due to a decrease in number of available homes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Price of single-family homes in Revelstoke increased by over 30% in August