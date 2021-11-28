Highway closed east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to avalanche control.

Though the operation was originally scheduled for intermittent closures, at this point the highway is fully closed until at least 2 p.m.

DriveBC announced the closure at around 3:30 a.m., Nov. 28.

A new winter storm warning was issued by Environment Canada for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, on Sunday morning, with expected snowfall of 30-40 cm throughout the day, until tonight.

There is a risk of freezing rain this morning and heavy rain below summit level this afternoon and evening.

This is the second winter storm warning in a matter of days, with 30-40 cm of snow falling on the highway on Thursday/Friday as well.

