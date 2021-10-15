Highway closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle collision

Highway is closed at Pine Road following crash

According to DriveBC, the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke at Pine Road is closed due to a collision.

Emergency crews are currently on scene.

No detour or estimated time of re-opening available according to DriveBC.

Expect delays in the area due to congestion.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident west of Pine Rd has the highway closed in both directions. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. No detour or estimated time of re-opening available. More info here: https://t.co/Q6W8aUKvhU #Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/zrGc4WTXOd — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 15, 2021

READ MORE: Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

READ MORE: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Oct. 8-15

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashRevelstoke