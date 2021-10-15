Car crash west of Revelstoke closes highway. (Black Press file photo)

Highway closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle collision

According to DriveBC, the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke at Pine Road is closed due to a collision.

Emergency crews are currently on scene.

No detour or estimated time of re-opening available according to DriveBC.

Expect delays in the area due to congestion.

Vancouver’s Peach Pit debuts music video shot in Similkameen Valley

