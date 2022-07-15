Motorcycle crash just outside of Revelstoke causing significant delays on Hwy 1

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m.

A motorcycle crash on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke is causing significant delays in the area.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at Oak Dr. at approximately 11 a.m.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

Crews are currently on scene.

Crews on scene at incident on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The condition of the driver is not currently known.

More to come.

#BCHwy1 EB Reports of a vehicle incident at Oak Drive in #Revelstoke that has a lane closure.

Crews are en route. Please watch for traffic control and pass with caution. pic.twitter.com/ivk4U3unLD — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 15, 2022

READ MORE: Have your say on Revelstoke’s future at upcoming public hearing

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashRevelstoke