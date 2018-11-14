Highway conditions for Revelstoke

Compact snow and slippery sections on Trans Canada and Highway 23

Highway conditions update for highways in Revelstoke area (DriveBC)

The following is from DriveBC at 8:30 a.m on Nov. 14:

Highway 1 East- Highway 1. Compact snow between Summit Pky and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 45.9 km (Revelstoke to 1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Slushy with slippery sections. Water pooling.

Highway 1 East- Highway 1. Compact snow between Glacier Park West Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 43.8 km (1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park to 1 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 1 West- Highway 1. Slushy with slippery sections between Prosh Frtg and Alpine Lane W for 45.1 km (25 km east of Sicamous to Revelstoke). Water pooling.

Highway 23 South- Highway 23. Slushy with slippery sections between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km (Revelstoke). Water pooling.

Highway 23 North- Highway 23. Compact snow between Highway 1 and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km (Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Slushy with slippery sections. Water pooling.

According to the Weather Network, there is a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

Snow is expected to taper off this afternoon.