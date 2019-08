The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

A police cruiser slows traffic coming into Vernon, just north of a highway accident around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A highway accident near Swan Lake Nursery just before 11 a.m. has slowed down traffic heading into Vernon.

Police called in a two-vehicle crash near 7820 Highway 97 at around 10:50 a.m, across from Cowboy’s Choice.

Cars were lined up at least a kilometre north of the crash, where police cruisers had their lights on to slow down oncoming traffic.

Around 12:20 p.m. Highway Command said it was clearing the scene.

No further updates are available at this time.

Brendan Shykora