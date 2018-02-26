Avalanche debris removal at Three Valley Gap

DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays

Avalanche debris removal will be taking place this morning at Three Valley Gap between 7: 30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway.

DriveBC is also reporting that the Trans-Canada is slippery and slushy this morning, with compact snow covering the road from Craigellachie to Sicamous.

They report that there is compact snow on Hwy. 23 as well, with slippery sections headed north towards Mica Dam, and south towards Shelter Bay.

The high in Revelstoke today is +1.

Patches of fog are expected to dissipate this morning, and there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening.

For up to date road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather, visit, weather.gc.ca

In case you missed it:

SUV collides with commercial trailer in serious accident on Hwy. 1

Nordic skiers lead the podium charge at B.C. Games

Luna Fest issues call out for artist submissions

Curtain falls on Revelstoke Glacier Challenge

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital
Next story
Owner of potbelly pig says he’s sorry for killing her for food

Just Posted

SUV collides with commercial trailer in serious accident on Hwy. 1

The collision occured near Revelstoke Sunday evening and the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries

Avalanche debris removal at Three Valley Gap

DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Nordic skiers lead the podium charge at B.C. Games

Revelstoke Nordic skiers earn three individual medals and sweep the mixed relays in Kamloops

Luna Fest issues callout for artist submissions

Festival’s art installations transform downtown Revelstoke in the fall

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Owner of potbelly pig says he’s sorry for killing her for food

Molly was adopted from SPCA in January

Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

Police investigate triple murder-suicide north of Toronto

Ontario police are investigating a triple murder-suicide about 300 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ryerson Township, Ont.

Atwal says he bowed out of event to save Trudeau embarrassment

A man with an attempted murder conviction says he had a friendly relationship with the prime minister

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Street Sounds: Glossy ear candy meets deep roots

MGMT’s new drop, Little Dark Age, delves deeper song by song.

Most Read