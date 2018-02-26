Avalanche debris removal at Three Valley Gap

DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays

Avalanche debris removal will be taking place this morning at Three Valley Gap between 7: 30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway.

DriveBC is also reporting that the Trans-Canada is slippery and slushy this morning, with compact snow covering the road from Craigellachie to Sicamous.

They report that there is compact snow on Hwy. 23 as well, with slippery sections headed north towards Mica Dam, and south towards Shelter Bay.

The high in Revelstoke today is +1.

Patches of fog are expected to dissipate this morning, and there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening.

For up to date road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather, visit, weather.gc.ca

