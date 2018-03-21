Highway maintenance on Trans-Canada Highway

Good morning Revelstoke, and welcome to spring. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 7 with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Winter highway maintenance is slated to take 8km west of Revelstoke until noon on the Trans-Canada Highway. DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays.

Winter highway maintenance will also be taking place on Hwy. 1 5km west of the Rogers Pass summit until noon, where the road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

DriveBC is reporting it is slushy and slippery on the Trans-Canada, and to watch for fallen ice on Hwy. 1 and 23.

In case you missed it:

Busy weekend for Revelstoke Search and Rescue

Revelstoke Bear Aware sets sights on 2018

Glimpses of the past

@Jnsherman

jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter