Highway maintenance on Trans-Canada Highway

DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays

Good morning Revelstoke, and welcome to spring. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 7 with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Winter highway maintenance is slated to take 8km west of Revelstoke until noon on the Trans-Canada Highway. DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays.

Winter highway maintenance will also be taking place on Hwy. 1 5km west of the Rogers Pass summit until noon, where the road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

DriveBC is reporting it is slushy and slippery on the Trans-Canada, and to watch for fallen ice on Hwy. 1 and 23.

In case you missed it:

Busy weekend for Revelstoke Search and Rescue

Revelstoke Bear Aware sets sights on 2018

Glimpses of the past

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.
Next story
Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source

Just Posted

Highway maintenance on Trans-Canada Highway

DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays

Cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive

Complexity of the brain still defies discovery of drug treatment

World Down Syndrome Day: The up side of Down

A Kelowna family’s journey with Down Syndrome: ‘There is tremendous beauty in these kids’

Busy weekend for Revelstoke Search and Rescue

RevSAR responded to three calls on March 16 and 17

Revelstoke Bear Aware sets sights on 2018

The local non-profit is currently in conversation with the City to bring new residential garbage cans to Revelstoke

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Under the Big Top

Revelstoke Skating Club performance inspired by Cirque du Soleil

B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Washington state considers mandatory engineered wood for public buildings

BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles and Powell River Kings close to advancing

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Plane filled with smoke lands at Nanaimo Airport

WestJet flight came in from Vancouver

VSO to perform ‘Star Wars’ music while 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

Police say gun-toting robbers used fake police lights to pull over victims

Information wanted on North Shuswap robbery, police impersonation, burnt vehicle, motorhome theft.

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

BC Conservatives pumped by poll results

Surge in popularity has BC party picturing elected representatives in Victoria

Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

A child and youth care professor worked with students to develop projects focused on children, families and communities dealing with opioids.

Most Read