Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Road conditions at 9:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: There is compact snow between Revelstoke and Golden. There is limited visibility with snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: There is also compact snow between Revelstoke and Salmon Arm. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Compact snow between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow between Highway 1 and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km. Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of snow. Amounts 5 cm. High minus 2.

Tonight: Snow. Amounts 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 6 cm.

Base at 1,950m: 213 cm

Season total: 777 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 15 at 9:45 a.m.:

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snow pack.

