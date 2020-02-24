Mounties are looking for a couple who were driving a car with this forged, paper licence plate on Jan. 8, 2020. (Coqutilam RCMP)

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Mounties are looking for a couple who ran away from police after their car, which had a forged, paper Alberta licence plate on it, lost a wheel and crashed in Port Coquitlam last month.

In a Monday news release, Coquitlam RCMP said they were looking for a man and a woman who were driving a grey 2005 Nissan Altima on the Mary Hill Bypass near Shaughnessy Street at about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived.

Under an illegal licence plate cover, the car had a “hilariously bad” licence plate forgeries Mounties had ever seen: it was made of paper and printed out on a colour printer.

“At first blush this licence plate is terribly funny, but there are serious consequences,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“People with forged plates are often driving with no insurance, or their vehicles are not roadworthy, or both.”

VIDEO: Driver tries to cross Port Mann Bridge with only three working wheels

ALSO READ: Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region
Next story
Police move to clear rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Just Posted

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman while partying in Revelstoke

The man must now be registered as a sex offender for 10 years

Wind this afternoon for Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Feb. 24

Revelstoke skiers bring home three gold medals from BC Winter Games

The games were held in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23

Grizzlies playing Kamloops in round one of playoffs

They finished the regular season with 39 wins and six losses

Ski area in Glacier National Park closed after illegal access to adjoining area

It has been closed until further notice

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Father and children killed in fatal crash near Kamloops

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Burglar swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

Breaking: Penticton woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of boyfriend

Kiera Bourque pleaded guilty in a Penticton courtroom on Monday

Summerland Steam end regular season in third place

Three Junior B hockey games held over past week

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Summerland Steam and Princeton Posse to face off in division semifinals

Junior B hockey teams begin best of seven series on Feb. 28 in Princeton

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Most Read