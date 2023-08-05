Hiren Creek wildfire grows more than 200 hectares in 2 days near Revelstoke

The blaze is now almost 1,000 ha. in size

The fire was discovered two weeks ago and has grown to nearly 1,000 ha. (BC Wildfire Map)

The Hiren Creek wildfire was updated yesterday and has grown to 987 hectares roughly 20 kilometres northwest of Revelstoke.

The fire is suspected to have originated from a lightning strike and was discovered two weeks ago. The region’s recent hot, dry weather, coupled with strong gusts of wind, have aided the fire’s growth. Smoke from the blaze has sporadically permeated through Revelstoke, making for hazy skies and an occasional strong smell.

The BC Wildfire Map still lists the Hiren Creek blaze as ‘out of control’, but the response type remains modified, meaning BC Wildfire Service crews are trying to manage the blaze rather than extinguish it.

The fire has grown more than 200 hectares in two days since the previous update from BC Wildfire Service. With the hot streak of weather forecasted to continue until early next week, the fire –and the smoke it causes– will likely remain an issue throughout the weekend.

In B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record, the Southeast Fire Centre is now the third-most active fire centre in the province with 53 fires burning in the region. Northwest Fire Centre has the second-most fires with 71 and Prince George Fire Centre reigns as the most active fire region in British Columbia with 140 fires.

As vacationers make their long weekend plans, it’s worth noting that a fire ban is still in effect across the Southeast Fire Centre. The ban includes all open campfires and other equipment, including fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, tiki (or similar) torches, and chimineas.

Anyone found in violation of the ban could be issued a ticket for $1,150.

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, or *5555 on a cell phone.

