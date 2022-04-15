Historic artifacts stolen from North Okanagan charity

A silver tea service was stolen from Mackie Lake House. (Contributed)A silver tea service was stolen from Mackie Lake House. (Contributed)
Three porcelin dishes atop a dresser were among the items stolen from Mackie Lake House. (Contributed)Three porcelin dishes atop a dresser were among the items stolen from Mackie Lake House. (Contributed)
Mackie Family original copper samovar - dating more than 120 years old - was stolen. (Carla-Jean Stokes photo)Mackie Family original copper samovar - dating more than 120 years old - was stolen. (Carla-Jean Stokes photo)

The public is asked to keep their eye out for pieces of history that were stolen from Coldstream Saturday.

Mackie Lake House was broken into April 9 and several artifacts were stolen. One of them, more than 120-years-old, is the Mackie family’s original copper samovar (urn). Three blue and white porcelain dishes were also taken, along with a silver tea service.

“Keep an eye out if you see items on Marketplace, online auctions, or in pawn shops, we would be very grateful,” the Coldstream charity said.

It’s the second time in a week that the historic home has been a victim of theft after a leaf blower and two weed eaters were stolen from the garage.

Mackie Lake House is a charitable non-profit and the house is filled with artifacts and archival documents relating to the Mackie Family, and to the late 19th and early 20th century in both Great Britain and Canada.

“We appreciate your support as we work to recover these historic objects.”

