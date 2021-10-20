Historic photo negatives found hidden in ‘91 Cadillac with Salmon Arm connection

Calgary resident hopes someone can identify people in images so they can be returned

Pictured are cropped scans of two photo negatives found hidden inside a 1991 Cadillac DeVille recently purchased from a scrapyard by the son of Calgary resident Gudren Ebbinghoff. (Contributed)

Gudren Ebbinghoff hopes to find someone who can identify the people in a pair of photo negatives found hidden in a 30-year-old Cadillac with a Salmon Arm connection.

The Calgary resident said the two-by-three-inch negatives were found stashed away under the seat of a 1991 Cadillac DeVille that her son recently acquired in excellent condition from a scrapyard.

One of the images is of a pair of young girls posed by the side of a house. The other is of a man dressed in a hat, coat and tie, standing in front of what looks to be a residential garden plot.

“These are significant, these aren’t just some 35 mm-camera things,” said Ebbinghoff. “Somebody took some time and had these photos made. These photos were obviously important to the family.”

Ebbinghoff said her son was cleaning the vehicle when he found one of the negatives hidden under a seat. About two weeks later he found the second.

Adhered to the vehicle is a sticker from Salmon Arm’s former Wes Bowie used-auto dealership.

Ebbinghoff has shared scans of the negatives on Facebook, hoping someone might be able to identify the people in the images.

“It would be great to be able to return the negatives to the family,” said Ebbinghoff, noting her son is also keen to solve this mystery. “He says for him, it speaks to the history of the vehicle. That’s interesting to him.”

Anyone with information about the images can contact Ebbinhioff through her public Facebook post.

