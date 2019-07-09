History demolished in North Okanagan

The historic Kin Race Track was demonlished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The historic Kin Race Track was demonlished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The historic Kin Race Track was demonlished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The historic Kin Race Track was demonlished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

A piece of history came crumbling down Tuesday.

The Kin Race Track grandstands were demolished by a wrecking crew, forever changing the landscape that has stood for years.

The track was believed to be the oldest active track in Canada. It’s history can be traced back to 1883, when Cornelius O’Keefe purchased an acreage of land just outside of Priest’s Valley (present-day Vernon), according to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

The horse racing facility became a popular destination, filled with excitement, sweat and tears from the thousands who took part and took in the events.

“I was born on a farm just behind the race track,” said Faye Fuhr. “Spent many hours there, sad to see it go.”

The Okanagan Equestrian Society, which operated the track, battled the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan for eight years.

“The appeal has been abandoned, largely for financial reasons, and we will not be proceeding with it,” said Ed Woolley, spokesperson for the equestrian society in January. “As a result, it signals the end of Kin Race Track, at least in this incarnation.”

READ MORE: Vernon Kin Race Track appeal abandoned

The two jurisdictions have plans for recreational facilities at the site, but nothing is confirmed.

“The end of one chapter and soon to be the beginning of another,” said local resident Frank Anderson.

READ MORE: Structures at Vernon sports facility coming down

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan-led research breaks barriers for people living with SCI

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

Sunny with chance of showers in afternoon

Immigration Canada’s new program will help foreign workers in Revelstoke

Local lawyer says workplace abuse happens more than we think

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Revelstoke roller derby skates in first co-ed bout

The Derailers faced Okanagan Roller Derby in their second bout of the season

Holly Hyatt’s new album is ‘super feel good’

The jazz singer plays Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on July 11

Okanagan’s own SonReal unreal at homecoming concert

Sold-out show blows fans and hip hop artist away

History demolished in North Okanagan

Kin Race Track grandstands torn down to make way for future recreational opportunities

Eli to be remembered by bridging the gap between Kelowna’s communities

The candlelight vigil brought together people from all walks of life

UBC Okanagan-led research breaks barriers for people living with SCI

Key to success for individuals with spinal cord injuries is partnership and collaboration

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read