Hollywood movie in North Okanagan to star 2 ‘well-known’ actors

Two ‘well-known’ actors cast in flick seeking Village of Lumby as backdrop

Film production continues to be a growing industry in the Okanagan region. (Photo/Contributed)

Two “well-known” actors from Hollywood are set to shoot a movie in the Village of Lumby this spring.

Cold Providence is described by IMDb as a “twisted noir” movie starring a blocked writer and vengeful killer on the run through “snowbound” Northern States.

The film, which is slated for 2021, will feature a B.C. cast and crew of around 50, Silk Road Productions Inc. line producer Chris Clayton wrote to Lumby council Monday.

“It is expected the production would bring several hundred thousand dollars to the Lumby economy as almost all of the supplies, fuel, etc., would be purchased in Lumby and surrounding areas,” he wrote.

The film is scheduled to shoot in mid-March for around four weeks.

