Homeless camp fire sparked in Vernon

Blaze sparked same day as Coldstream house fire

Two homes were lost in separate fires Sunday, Nov. 6.

A house in Coldstream was destroyed by a blaze and a homeless person’s tent caught fire the same day.

The tent fire took place in a homeless camp behind Polson Park and the nearby shopping centre.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a fire near the south end of Polson Park, behind the movie theatre around 1 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a tent and its contents on fire and extinguished it quickly,” said Christy Poirier, city of Vernon communications manager. “The fire happened on CN Rail property. No injuries were reported during the incident.”

A GoFundMe has been created for the Coldstream family who lost their home. More than $18,000 has been raised, and a second online fundraiser has raised another $1,700.

READ MORE: Coldstream home destroyed in fire

READ MORE: Check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors: Vernon fire chief

