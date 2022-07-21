Sergeant Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP presenting Max Werenka with a commendation for the part he played in the solving of an almost three-decade-old case. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Sergeant Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP presenting Max Werenka with a commendation for the part he played in the solving of an almost three-decade-old case. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Honoured for helping solve a near 30-year-0ld mystery of missing woman near Revelstoke

Max Werenka made an alarming discovery during a dive to the bottom of Griffin Lake

A young man was awarded a rare honour by the Revelstoke RCMP for his contribution to unravelling the mystery of an almost three-decade-old cold case.

On July 21, Max Werenka received a commendation for his involvement in locating a submerged vehicle in Griffin Lake in August of 2019 and was integral in the closing of a 27-year-old case file involving a missing woman from Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

In 2019, guests of the Griffin Lake Cabins, which his family owns, spotted a car at the bottom of the lake on a clear day.

Werenka, only 13 years old at the time, dove below the surface and took a video of the car with his GoPro in hand.

Having made this discovery, the RCMP deployed their Underwater Recovery Team, who were able to recover the vehicle’s license plate and locate the woman’s body inside.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team removed the vehicle from the lake on Aug. 24. (RCMP photo)

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team removed the vehicle from the lake on Aug. 24. (RCMP photo)

Werenka’s actions helped bring closure to the family of the missing woman.

Sgt. Chris Dodds asked the young man if he had any plans of becoming a police officer, which brought a smile to his face.

“His actions and dedication to duty bring credit to himself and are in keeping with the highest traditions of a Canadian citizen,” reads Werenka’s commendation.

Sergeant Chris Dodds reading Max WErenka his commendation. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Sergeant Chris Dodds reading Max WErenka his commendation. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

READ MORE: Golden, Revelstoke, amongst priciest places to fuel up in Canada

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
Crews searching for possible wildfire between Peachland and Summerland

Just Posted

Sergeant Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP presenting Max Werenka with a commendation for the part he played in the solving of an almost three-decade-old case. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Honoured for helping solve a near 30-year-0ld mystery of missing woman near Revelstoke

Benjamin Beaver was last seen in Revelstoke on July 19. (Contributed by Revelstoke RCMP)
Missing man found dead by Revelstoke police

Some algal blooms can produce toxins that can be toxic to aquatic organisms, including fish. (Alex Cooper/Revelstoke Review)
Cautionary advisory lifted for Williamson Lake following water testing

Opening day of the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass, 1962. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2615)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 21