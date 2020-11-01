B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Premier John Horgan has several spots to fill in his cabinet after losing seven ministers who didn’t run again but winning a New Democrat majority in British Columbia gives him advantages when handing out jobs, political watchers say.

But political consultant Bill Tieleman says Horgan has lots of new and familiar faces from his backbenches to choose from as he puts together his inner team.

A new cabinet is among his early priorities, Horgan told a recent postelection news conference.

Horgan’s job in appointing members of cabinet may not be as challenging as it was following the 2017 election when he was working in a minority government situation, Tieleman said in a recent interview.

“Contrary to what some people think, this is a much easier job than he had in 2017 when he formed the government, because you couldn’t afford to have anyone really unhappy with you when they were left out of cabinet,” he said.

With a comfortable majority, Horgan has plenty of possible cabinet candidates to consider, said Tieleman, who worked in former premier Glen Clark’s NDP government as press secretary.

“This time, if you make a few people unhappy or disappointed, they’ll have to get over it,” he said. “Over half the caucus will not be in the cabinet and that’s just a given.”

There are 87 members in the B.C. legislature, with the NDP standing at 53 seats, the Liberals 27 and the Greens three seats after the initial vote count. Four ridings were too close to call on Oct. 24 and the results of the mail-in ballots aren’t expected until the middle of this month.

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September.

Seven former cabinet ministers didn’t seek re-election, including Carole James, who served as finance minister. Others who didn’t run again held high-profile portfolios including forests, energy, poverty reduction, transportation, Indigenous relations, and mental health and addictions.

Judy Darcy, Horgan’s former minister of mental health and addictions, said the premier has “an embarrassment of riches” to choose from, but declined to name anyone who might be tabbed for a cabinet job.

Darcy said one of Horgan’s biggest jobs is finding a role for everybody, inside and outside of cabinet.

“We all know that John Horgan and his leadership is rooted in team sports,” she said. “He sees his job as not having to put the ball in the net. He is more than willing to share the spotlight.”

Darcy said she believes Horgan will have a more difficult job appointing his new cabinet than he did after 2017 because he must find roles for the many viable candidates who don’t get an appointment.

READ MORE: Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Among the newly elected New Democrats are three former members of Parliament: Nathan Cullen, Fin Donnelly and Murray Rankin.

Tieleman said he expects the former MP’s to be considered for cabinet but so will re-elected legislature members Bowinn Ma and Sheila Malcolmson.

“Obviously, Nathan Cullen, Murray Rankin and Fin Donnelly have loads of experience from the federal Parliament and would easily make able cabinet ministers, all three of them,” he said.

Cullen, who ran in the Stikine riding in northwest B.C., was at the centre of controversy during the campaign after he was heard making negative comments about a rival Liberal candidate, who is Indigenous. Cullen apologized but some Indigenous groups issued statements of concern about Cullen.

Tieleman said B.C.’s Indigenous relations and reconciliation portfolio will be one of the most critical in the government.

“That will be one of the most challenging positions to fill because of the many requirements it has,” he said. “Clearly, whoever becomes that minister has to have a history of good relations with First Nations’ organizations in the province already. I don’t think you want to start from scratch on something like that. It’s a very complex portfolio.”

Former Indigenous relations minister Scott Fraser was well-known and widely regarded as the NDP’s Opposition critic before he became the minister.

Horgan will also have to consider regional issues, competency, gender, diversity and past history when making his cabinet choices, Tieleman said.

Darcy said her former post at mental health and addictions requires a certain kind of person.

“You need somebody with very deep compassion,” she said. “You need somebody who is very determined. You need somebody who is willing to push the envelope. It’s a tough file.”

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC NDPBC politicsJohn Horgan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke City Council asks that you wear a mask
Next story
Quebec City stabbing suspect wanted to hurt as many victims as possible: police

Just Posted

The full moon on Halloween 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Did you see the Halloween full moon? You won’t spot another for 19 years

This year, the Halloween full moon was enjoyed in all timezones — something which hasn’t happened since 1944

Revelstoke City Council is asking that people wear masks in public places in Revelstoke. (Pixabay)
Revelstoke City Council asks that you wear a mask

Mask use is also recommended by the provincial health officer

(Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Poll: Should Okanagan residents keep turning their clocks back?

Daylight Savings Time comes to an end for another year.

Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Gallery: Central Okanagan residents celebrate Halloween creatively

Grenfell Road Haunted House didn’t open this year, instead found creative way to celebrate the season

Over the years, Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Summerland has featured elaborate Halloween displays and decorations each October. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

Police cars block the Quai Saint-Andre sweet where they arrested a man in medieval disguise, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec City stabbing suspect wanted to hurt as many victims as possible: police

Police Chief Robert Pigeon says attack involved man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword

Crews loading a person into an ambulance after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Saturday evening, Oct. 31. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Police responding to stabbing at Kelowna fitness centre

Officers on scene say one person has been taken into custody

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A rock slide is blocking one lane off the Trans-Canada Highway west of Sicamous. (Cindy Schedlosky/Facebook)
Rock slide near Sicamous cleared from highway

Single-lane alternating traffic had been in effect.

Most Read