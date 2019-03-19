Horse fulfills dying South Okanagan woman’s last wish

Linda Brooks, volunteer coordinator at Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, with her horse that she brought to lift the spirits of a patient. (Submitted photo)

Spring weather has hit the Okanagan and for one Penticton hospice patient it has brought a moment of respite.

Moog and Friends Hospice House volunteer co-ordinator Linda Brooks and social worker Kate Cook had been told by a patient that her dying wish was to see a horse and spend time with it. She said it was her favourite animal and that she loved the smell of horses.

While canine pets often visit the hospice house, it was the first time someone had asked to spend time with a horse. Brooks, who happens to own a horse, decided to go above and beyond to bring some light into the patient’s life.

Brooks said the patient was struggling with her situation and her emotional state was low, when finally a day of nice weather rolled in to Penticton allowing the unusual visitor to fulfill a dying woman’s wish.

“When we got to the back garden, the patient came right over and hugged my horse’s head. She took a deep breath and was tearful with a huge smile,” said Brooks.

It was love at first sight and the moment brought tears to everyone’s eyes.

“Many of the hospice house staff came outside and most were in tears. It was a very special moment. Her family was there and they were so appreciative,” said Brooks. “For all of us to see her smile today and cry with joy was something that gave all of us a beautiful reminder of why we work here.”

