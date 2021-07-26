Hot, dry and windy conditions will make Brenda Creek fire more aggressive: BC Wildfire

Firefighters stayed at the site overnight to continue monitoring the fire

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

Hot and dry conditions throughout the weekend have made the Brenda Creek wildfire more aggressive, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Fortunately, fire growth was minimal throughout Sunday night. BC Wildfire said crews continued to work on reinforcing guard lines and mopping up near the BC Hydro transmission line.

The service has stopped using the high-volume water delivery system near the transmission line, however, saying there is now decreased fire risk to the line.

“This water line was instrumental in the protection of the transmission line. The transmission line remains operational,” BC Wildfire said.

In the next few days, however, the fire may grow in size and become more aggressive, as hot, dry and windy conditions continue this week.

“These conditions will continue to challenge fire suppression efforts.”

Five firefighters remained on site overnight to monitor the fire.

The Brenda Creek wildfire is currently estimated to be 824 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

