Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m. reporting a porch on fire in the 800 block of Harvey Avenue. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

House fire at Harvey Avenue in Kelowna ‘suspicious’, says fire department

Kelowna RCMP will be investigating the cause of the fire

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home at Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m. reporting a porch on fire in the 800 block of Harvey Avenue. Residents were evacuating the residence as emergency crews arrived. Three engines, one rescue and one command vehicle were on scene, along with 16 personnel. The fire was quickly knocked down and an extensive overhaul was completed.

Witness statements lead investigators to believe that the fire was suspicious in nature, according to a Kelowna Fire Department press release.

READ MORE: Charges, fines possible for protesters who hijacked Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony: RCMP

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelowna

Previous story
Rare eagle sighting in Atlantic Canada like palm tree in the tundra, expert says
Next story
Canada has no choice but to bar Huawei from 5G mobile networks, security experts say

Just Posted

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021
Separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File Photo)
Sicamous Eagles’ offence erupts

Grizzlies’ goaltender Brandon Weare saved 26 out of 28 shots on goal in the Nov. 12 game against the Osoyoos Coyotes. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Grizzlies beat Osoyoos Coyotes

Attendees at the anti-vaccine mandate rally on Victoria Rd. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Anti-vaccine mandate rally held at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke