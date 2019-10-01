House fire, downed power lines reported in Peachland

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Update: 11:25 a.m.

The house fire reported in Peachland continues to burn.

Fire crews from across the Okanagan, including Peachland Fire Rescue and West Kelowna Fire Rescue are working to control the fire which is just off Highway 97.

Contributed video of smoke still pouring off a house fire in Peachland. Fire crews continue to work on the blaze just off of Hwy 97. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/JddZfN0QGw — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) October 1, 2019

____

Original: 10:25 a.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in south Peachland.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews received reports of a structure fire and downed power lines that are continuing to spark on Brent Road off of Highway 97.

Pictures of the fire have already started circling on Peachland social media sites.

A Capital News reporter is investigating.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.