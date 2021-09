Neighbour Andrea Patz caught this photo of the fire and said the first fire truck was on scene within five minutes and within 10 minutes there were several volunteer firefighters literally running while putting on their gear. “I’m so impressed with our first responder crews,” she said. House fire on Moss St. in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services is responding to a house fire in Revelstoke.

The fire started before 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the intersection between Moss St. and Cottonwood St.

Police and ambulances are on scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

