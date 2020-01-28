House fire quickly knocked down in South Kelowna

According to Kelowna Fire Department, the house sustained interior damage during the blaze

Fire crews were quick to respond to a blaze in South Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

Firerfighters arrived on scene at 836 Coronado Crescent just before 2:30 p.m. due to reports of smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) platoon captain John Kelly said crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and entire soffit area of a single family residence.

“Crews gained access through the front door and were met with heavy smoke conditions. The crew located a fire in the kitchen area of the home. The fire was quickly knocked down,” he explained.

While the crews were quick to act, Kellly said there was still some damage to the interior of the home.

“The kitchen suffered significant damage and smoke migration throughout the home. The fire was contained to the kitchen with no structural involvement,” said Kelly.

In total, four engines, a rescue unit, a safety officer a command unit and 18 other Kelowna Fire Department personnel responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not determined and its currently being investigated by the KFD.

