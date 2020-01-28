(Google Maps)

House fire quickly knocked down in South Kelowna

According to Kelowna Fire Department, the house sustained interior damage during the blaze

Fire crews were quick to respond to a blaze in South Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

Firerfighters arrived on scene at 836 Coronado Crescent just before 2:30 p.m. due to reports of smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) platoon captain John Kelly said crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and entire soffit area of a single family residence.

READ MORE: Kelowna Fire Department to host a charitable open house

“Crews gained access through the front door and were met with heavy smoke conditions. The crew located a fire in the kitchen area of the home. The fire was quickly knocked down,” he explained.

While the crews were quick to act, Kellly said there was still some damage to the interior of the home.

“The kitchen suffered significant damage and smoke migration throughout the home. The fire was contained to the kitchen with no structural involvement,” said Kelly.

In total, four engines, a rescue unit, a safety officer a command unit and 18 other Kelowna Fire Department personnel responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not determined and its currently being investigated by the KFD.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en
Next story
Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP looking to identify fraud suspect

The incident occurred Jan. 9

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to remain closed between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Grizzlies beat Rockets in close game

Andy Siegel Special to the Review It was a packed house high… Continue reading

Runaway rail car reported on same train line as fatal 2019 derailment near Field

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

RCMP to review fatal Field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

Compost comeback in North Okanagan

City of Vernon councillors approve $27K Compost Bin Pilot Program Phase two

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

Former Shuswap resident killed in Alberta accident was expectant father

Geordie Murray described as ‘wonderful husband, brother son and friend’

Most Read