House fire sparked on Westside

Crews were quick to attend a house fire off Westside Road late Sunday night.
All occupants were reportedly able to escape the fire, which was sparked around 11:30 p.m. on Columbia Way near Lawrence Beach.
One neighbour said, “the wind is carrying the embers over our houses like a fire shower.”
Another neighbouring resident heard loud explosions from the blaze.
North Westside Fire Rescue crews were quick to the scene and contained the blaze.
