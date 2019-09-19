The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture kicked off more than a month of public meetings on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, to hear how people want to encourage farming and protect farmland. (Pixabay photo)

How do you think B.C. should protect its farmland?

Ministry of Agriculture hosting community meetings with the Agricultural Land Commission

The province kicked off more than a month of public meetings on Thursday to hear how people want to encourage farming and protect farmland.

Ronna-Rae Leonard, the MLA for Courtenay-Comox who chairs the select standing committee on agriculture, fish and food, will host the first meeting with the Agricultural Land Commission on Sept. 19, in Merville on Vancouver Island.

The Ministry of Agriculture will also host five other sessions, with the commission, in Delta (Oct. 1), Dawson Creek (Oct. 2), Prince George (Oct. 3), Kelowna (Oct. 10) and Castlegar (Oct. 30).

According to a news release, the meetings will discuss recent government changes meant to strengthen the commission and the Agricultural Land Reserve.

READ MORE: B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Attendees are also encouraged to talk about how to support farmers and ranchers to expand and diversify their business, to help new or young farmers become established, and to ensure flexibility for residential options.

Regulations came into force on Feb. 22 to address mega-mansions and property speculation by limiting primary residence size on ALR lands, and allowing the commission to approve additional residences if they are for farm use.

Amendments also replaced six panel regions and an executive committee for the ALR with one commission, and restricted the removal of soil and increased penalties for the dumping of construction debris as well as other harmful fill.

People can provide feedback online at engage.gov.bc.ca/supportingfarmers/ until Nov. 15. A report will then be prepared and made public.

READ MORE: Ag minister defends agricultural land commission amendments


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Liberal B.C. candidate’s campaign signs vandalized after Trudeau brownface photo bombshell

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP seize $1.9 million from ‘erratic’ driver

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Liberals’ Kootenay-Columbia candidate stands by Trudeau despite scandal

Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity

Revelstoke athletes bring home 16 medals from 55+ BC Senior Games

The event took place in Kelowna Sept. 10-14

Maggie ‘May’ Davis’ CD release concert next week in Revelstoke

Davis had the most attended concert at Street Fest this summer

Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly cloudy

High 17 degrees

Bears roaming around Okanagan school, busy neighbourhood

Cubs spotted near elementary school, large bear seen at park

Tim Hortons dropping Beyond Meat products from menus except in B.C. and Ontario

Beyond Meat burgers dropped nationally, but breakfast sandwiches still available in B.C. and Ontario

LETTER: Democracy concerns must be addressed

Critical issues keep some from voting

Revelstoke RCMP seize $1.9 million from ‘erratic’ driver

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Salmon Arm theatre reduces barriers with inclusive opening of Wizard of Oz

Relaxed conventions opens experience to people with autism, dementia, sensory disorders

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

Guns, taxes, climate change and more at North Okanagan forum

The five federal candidates in the North Okanagan-Shuswap engaged with the public Wednesday night

Most Read