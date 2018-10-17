How to roll a joint with Kelowna’s Bob Kay, Owner of Cannabis Culture

The cannabis connoisseur shares his secrets to rolling the perfect joint

Bob Kay, owner of Cannabis Culture in Kelowna is a cannabis connoisseur and reveals the secret to the perfect joint just in time for legalization Oct. 17.

Kay says that collecting cannabis can be just like collecting wine and there is as much of a ritual to preparing marijuana for consumption as there is preparing a bottle of wine.

“It’s not just cannabis but it’s the whole culture that really elevates and stimulates me and keeps me going,” said Kay. To be able to see it come to legalization as alcohol did… for our time there has never been a movement that has created so much controversy and had so much human attachment to it. I am excited to be involved in the legalization and the decriminalization of possession of a plant, (which) isn’t logical.”

RELATED: Postal services ready for looming wave of legal cannabis deliveries

Indica vs. Sativa

Indica plants are short and busy with wide leaves, when consumed it will relaxes the body, decreases acute pain, increases dopamine and stimulates the appetite.

Sativa plants reduces pain, can be used for anxiety or depression, increases focus and stimulates creativity.

RELATED: 5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

How to consume?

There are many different ways of consuming however only three will be allowed in Canada during legalization; dried cannabis flowers for smoking that will be prepackaged, seeds and oil.

“Smoking is the combusting of the molecules of cannabinoid with steam, it combusts the chlorophyll in the plant matter by heating it,” said Kay.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: First legal cannabis purchases as midnight strikes in eastern Canada
Next story
Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Just Posted

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 14

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, October 21, 1893 Revelstoke Station is rapidly… Continue reading

Okanagan RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

RCMP seek to reunite the owners of various keys found at the arrest of suspects in a stolen vehicle.

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Video: Future brightens for Walla Artisan Bakery in Penticton

Protege learning the bread-making craft from master baker Benjamin Manea

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

Most Read