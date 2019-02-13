Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

Geri Allan-Helmer was on her deck, feeding the birds at herWood Lake home when she heard a shocking sound.
“Something was roaring down the lake,” she said.
Then the sound got more alarming.
“It was the loudest bang, like a gunshot, only a zillion times louder,” she said.
The ice that had been one piece on Wood Lake now had a deep crack in it, that ran across as far as the eye could see.
Allan-Helmer said it’s nothing she’s experienced before. As temperatures rise, she can sometimes hear the moaning of the ice, but never the sound of a jet plane.
“It was really odd,” she said.
Allan-Helmer said it’s reduced her confidence on skating on the lake.
“I think Duck Lake would be my choice if I wanted to skate,” she said.
Now the crack stands like shining white volcano, outside of her home on Ponderosa Drive.
