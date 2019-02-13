An unusual crack formed in Wood Lake’s ice last weekend and gave a Lake Country woman a bit of a fright. - Contributed

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Geri Allan-Helmer was on her deck, feeding the birds at herWood Lake home when she heard a shocking sound.

“Something was roaring down the lake,” she said.

Then the sound got more alarming.

“It was the loudest bang, like a gunshot, only a zillion times louder,” she said.

The ice that had been one piece on Wood Lake now had a deep crack in it, that ran across as far as the eye could see.

Allan-Helmer said it’s nothing she’s experienced before. As temperatures rise, she can sometimes hear the moaning of the ice, but never the sound of a jet plane.

“It was really odd,” she said.

Allan-Helmer said it’s reduced her confidence on skating on the lake.

RELATED: Outdoor community skating in the Okanagan shows the upside of sub-zero temperatures

“I think Duck Lake would be my choice if I wanted to skate,” she said.

Now the crack stands like shining white volcano, outside of her home on Ponderosa Drive.


