Human caused fire knocked down in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

A fire on the lower slopes of Mt. Revelstoke was quickly knocked down yesterday afternoon. (Drive BC highway cam)

A fire broke out on the lower slopes of Mount Revelstoke yesterday afternoon.

Parks Canada, BC Wildfire service and the City of Revelstoke Fire Department responded, quickly knocking down the flames.

As a safety precaution the national park was evacuated.

Crews continue to monitor for hot spots.

The fire was human caused and is under investigation.