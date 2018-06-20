Human caused fire knocked down in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

A fire on the lower slopes of Mt. Revelstoke was quickly knocked down yesterday afternoon. (Drive BC highway cam)

A fire broke out on the lower slopes of Mount Revelstoke yesterday afternoon.

Parks Canada, BC Wildfire service and the City of Revelstoke Fire Department responded, quickly knocking down the flames.

As a safety precaution the national park was evacuated.

Crews continue to monitor for hot spots.

The fire was human caused and is under investigation.

Previous story
8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Just Posted

Human caused fire knocked down in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

A fire broke out on the lower slopes of Mount Revelstoke yesterday… Continue reading

Longtime Revelstoke firefighter Roger Echlin takes over as chief

Revelstoke’s new fire chief Roger Echlin says rising through the ranks was… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Workplace burnout

Have you ever experienced workplace burnout? That awkward moment when, despite liking… Continue reading

Revelstoke Museum and Archives to host special presentation on Sinixt Nation

As part of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Revelstoke Museum and Archives… Continue reading

Listen to classical with your libary card

Stream classical music now with your Okanagan Regional Library account with the… Continue reading

BreakOut West to bring Kelowna to its feet

BreakOut West is expected to have a significant economic impact

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Violent crash closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Most Read