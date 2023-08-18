Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)

Fire near Brash Creek 0.009 hectares in size; discovered mid-Friday afternoon

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a newly discovered fire east of Enderby is under control.

A fire in the area near Brash Creek was spotted just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and was listed at 5:35 p.m. as being 0.009 hectares in size.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

