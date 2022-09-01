Human-caused wildfires dip to lowest rate since 1950 but B.C.’s hot, dry fall a concern

Sept. 1 BC Wildfire Service update

There have been fewer severe wildfire incidents this year than compared to summer 2021, said the BC Wildfire Service in a press conference on Sept. 1.

Unlike other years, most fires in the province were caused by lightning. Approximately 75 percent of fires were caused by lightning strikes, which were particularly active in the latter half of August, causing a spike in new blazes.

The province boasted that 2022 saw the lowest rate of human-caused fires since 1950.

The area burned this year-to-date, is 42,997 hectares and significantly less than the land burned in 2021, which totalled 865,839 hectares.

Overall, the below-average burns are attributed to heavy winter precipitation, cooler spring temperatures, low winds and fewer human-caused fires.

Currently, there is one wildfire of note in the province the Dinosaur Lake blaze burning in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Since April 1, there have been 1,355 active fires across B.C.

Fall conditions are expected to be warmer than average and dry, which may contribute to new fires.

