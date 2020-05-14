Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Human remains found in Spallumcheen last month have been identified as those of a man in his 60s who was reported missing four years ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Coroners Service identified the remains as Terrence Strynadka, which were found April 5, 2020.

Strynadka was reported missing to Vernon police Feb. 15, 2016.

His next of kin have been notified.

“Police do not believe that criminality was involved in the death of Terrence Strynadka,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extends our condolences to the family of Terrence,” she said.

Police will not be releasing any further information.

