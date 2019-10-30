Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires

Koalas climb high into trees during wildfires and survive if the fire front passes quickly below them

Conservationists fear hundreds of koalas have perished in wildfires that have razed prime habitat on Australia’s east coast.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital President Sue Ashton said she hoped wildlife carers would be allowed to begin their search of the fire zone for survivors on Thursday. The fire was started by a lightning strike on Friday in a forest in New South Wales state, 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Sydney, and has since burnt 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres).

Two-thirds of that area was koala habitat, Ashton said.

“If we look at a 50% survival rate, that’s around about 350 koalas and that’s absolutely devastating,” Ashton said of the death toll.

“We’re hoping it’s not as bad as that, but because of the intensity of the fire and the way koalas behave during fire, we’re not holding out too much hope,” she added.

Koalas climb high into trees during wildfires and survive if the fire front passes quickly below them.

The koala colony was particularly heathy and genetically diverse, Ashton said. Koalas prefer coastal forests, which are being cleared for suburban expansion. Increasingly isolated koala colonies have become inbred and diseased.

ALSO READ: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

Australia’s wildfire season has made a particularly early and devastating start in the southern hemisphere spring due to above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall that has left much of the east coast in drought.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High two degrees in Revelstoke today
Next story
‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

Just Posted

High two degrees in Revelstoke today

Low minus four

Victoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker coming to Revelstoke

The show will feature local dancers including Loren Morabito

Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Ferry workers have been in a labour dispute with Western Pacific Marine

Enjoy Halloween safely with these tips from the Revelstoke RCMP

Remember to watch for bears

Malakwa woman part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Era of Megafires sparks discussion at Okanagan College

Conversation prompts fire prevention at Vernon Campus of Okanagan College Tuesday, Nov. 5

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

COLUMN: All Hallows’ Eve: The passage into winter

As a child, I remember the excitement building as Halloween approached

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Multiple suits have been filed against Robert Riley Saunders in the past year

Okanagan-based Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

Most Read