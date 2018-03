The Trans-Canada will be closed from the Rogers Pass Summit to the east boundary of Glacier National Park between 3 and 6 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions from the Rogers Pass Summit to the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC reports avalanche control will be taking place from 3 until 6 p.m. this evening. Individual closures of two hours are expected. There is no detour available.

For current road conditions visit, DriveBC.ca

@Jnsherman

jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter