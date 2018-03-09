Hwy. 1 closed for avalanche control between 9 and 11 a.m.

They will be blowing up in Eagle Pass this morning.
DriveBC reports Hwy. 1 will be closed in both directions for avalanche control between 9 and 11 a.m. 26km to 8km west of Revelstoke.
They are also reporting limited visibility and blowing snow on the Trans-Canada Hwy. eastbound toward Rogers Pass.
On Hwy. 23 DriveBC reports dense fog, limited visibility, compact snow and slushy and slippery sections.
The high in Revelstoke today is +5.
Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
For current road conditions visit, drivebc.ca
For current weather visit, weather.gc.ca
