Hwy. 1 closed for avalanche control between 9 and 11 a.m.

Hwy. 1 will be closed from 26km west to 8km west of Revelstoke

They will be blowing up in Eagle Pass this morning.

DriveBC reports Hwy. 1 will be closed in both directions for avalanche control between 9 and 11 a.m. 26km to 8km west of Revelstoke.

They are also reporting limited visibility and blowing snow on the Trans-Canada Hwy. eastbound toward Rogers Pass.

On Hwy. 23 DriveBC reports dense fog, limited visibility, compact snow and slushy and slippery sections.

The high in Revelstoke today is +5.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

For current road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For current weather visit, weather.gc.ca

